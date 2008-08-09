The New York Sun

American Stabbed to Death in Beijing

JIMMY GOLEN
BEIJING — A person briefed on the incident says the victims of a deadly stabbing attack at a tourist site in Beijing on the first day of the Olympic Games were the in-laws of the American men’s volleyball coach.

The person told The Associated Press that Todd Bachman, the father of former Olympian Elisabeth Bachman, was killed. His wife, Barbara, was hospitalized.

Elisabeth Bachman is married to American men’s volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon.

The attacker committed suicide.

The identities were provided by a person who was in a meeting when American volleyball chief Doug Beal told players of the stabbing. The person requested anonymity because he had no authority to discuss it.

Another person with knowledge of the attack confirmed Mr. Bachman’s father had died.

