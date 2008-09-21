The New York Sun

American Team Wins the Ryder Cup

ASSOCIATED PRESS
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ryder Cup is coming back to America.

Led by a brash kid from L.A., a country boy from Florida’s Panhandle, and two native sons, America beat Europe today to win golf’s greatest team prize for the first time since the “Miracle at Brookline” in 1999.

Anthony Kim, Boo Weekley, and Kentuckians Kenny Perry and J.B. Holmes provided crucial wins for the Americans, who clinched it when Europe’s Miguel Angel Jimenez conceded a short par putt to Jim Furyk at the 17th hole to assure the home team of 14½ points at Valhalla.

Europe had won three straight matches over America, the last two in routs. But the Americans led all the way in this one, even without the world’s greatest player. Tiger Woods could only watch on TV as he recovers from knee surgery.

