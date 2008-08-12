The New York Sun

America’s Coughlin Takes the Gold in Women’s Backstroke

BEIJING — Natalie Coughlin of America has won the Olympic 100-meter backstroke, becoming the first woman to ever defend her title in the event.

Coughlin finished in 58.96 seconds, briefly going under world-record pace at the 50.

World record-holder Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe earned the silver in 59.19. American Margaret Hoelzer took the bronze in 59.34. Six of the eight finalists swam under 1 minute.

Coughlin earned her second medal of the Beijing Games, having won a silver in the 400 freestyle relay. Coventry was the silver medalist in the 400 individual medley.

