Argentina, Netherlands Set To Write a New Chapter in History

FRANKFURT, Germany – As a yardstick for the rest of the World Cup, today’s fascinating meeting between Argentina and the Netherlands may offer few clues. But with both nations already in the last 16, and with the prospect of Mexico or Portugal awaiting the winner, as a spectacular it has all the ingredients to thrill.

Both teams have gotten off to perfect starts, so the winner will win Group C. A draw will leave the Argentines on top thanks to their 6-0 win over Serbia and Montenegro last Friday, the most complete performance by any nation in the World Cup so far.

Hernan Crespo, the Chelsea and Argentina striker, warned yesterday that it would be difficult to emulate that mesmeric performance.

“I’m very proud that I played a part in that match and was part of a historic event,” he said.”But I feel it will be difficult to improve on the level we showed against Serbia and Montenegro. There hasn’t been a team who has managed to maintain a constant level for the whole 90 minutes in the first two matches. I liked Italy in their first match, but not in their second. And England had some good moments in their opening two games. But there is not a completely solid team.”

Striker Javier Saviola, who may be rested on the bench against the Dutch, admitted he would rather face Mexico than Portugal.

“Even though they have quick players in their squad, I’d choose Mexico. Portugal have been playing very well recently and have talismanic figures who can win a game on their own.”

World Cup matches between Holland and Argentina are written in the history of the tournament, no more so than when a memorable Dennis Bergkamp goal gave the Dutch a 2-1 win in the 1998 quarters in Marseille and sent coach Daniel Passarella’s Argentina out.

Twenty years earlier, Passarella had lifted the trophy in Buenos Aires when Argentina beat Holland 3-1 after extra time in the final. It was the only time the Dutch have lost to the South Americans.

Today, both coaches are likely to make changes to rest players and erase yellow cards that have accumulated. Holland’s Marco van Basten has six players on one yellow card, while counterpart Jose Pekerman has three.

Wunderkind Lionel Messi, who became the youngest player to score for Argentina when he netted in the 6-0 win after coming on to make his debut, had been relishing a World Cup match-up against Barcelona teammates Mark van Bommel and Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

But, again, Pekerman will treat the teenager carefully, and Messi is expected to begin from the bench again, while the Dutch pair are among those expected to be rested.

“It is an important match against a strong opponent and we would like to win to finish top in the group, but the coach does not want to take any risks,” Dutch midfielder Rafael van der Vaart said.

Van Basten hinted that he would ask his side to attack, offering good portents ahead of this most anticipated of matches.

“Against Ivory Coast,” he said, “we did not play well in the second half, but the team showed spirit and kept fighting, and that makes me proud – to see a real team. But it is not only the spirit that is important.We also want to dominate and control matches and during the first two matches, that aspect was not satisfying.”

The Dutch, though, also have to consider minor injury worries. Midfielder Phillip Cocu and defender Johnny Heitinga are bothered by ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively, though they should be fit. Argentina’s only unavailable player is midfielder Luis Gonzalez, who is recovering from a groin strain and will not be fit before the quarterfinals.