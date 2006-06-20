Arroyo Outduels El Duque as Reds Shut Down Mets

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Ken Griffey Jr. tied Mike Schmidt on the career home run chart and Bronson Arroyo pitched a complete game to lead the Cincinnati Reds past the Mets 4-2 last night for their eighth straight victory on the road.

Griffey’s 548th homer put him in 11th place along with the Hall of Fame third baseman and ruined a strong start by Orlando Hernandez.

Next up for Griffey is Reggie Jackson with 563.

Brandon Phillips added a two-run double and Arroyo threw a seven-hitter for the Reds, thrilled to be on the road again. They just lost eight of nine to end their worst 10-game homestand (2-8) since 1950.

The NL East-leading Mets also have looked more comfortable on the road recently. They’ve dropped three of four at Shea Stadium since winning eight in a row to close a 9-1 road trip.

Arroyo (9-3) gave up a run in the first and Carlos Beltran’s 19th homer leading off the ninth. He struck out five and walked one in his third career complete game, second this season.

After David Wright’s one-out single, Arroyo retired Jose Valentin and Xavier Nady to end it on his 116th pitch.

The right-hander, acquired from Boston on March 20 for outfielder Wily Mo Pena in a trade that has worked out beautifully for the Reds, retired 10 straight before Jose Reyes’s bloop single in the eighth.

Making his fifth start for the Mets since being acquired from Arizona on May 24, Hernandez (4-6) yielded two runs and eight hits over seven innings. He struck out seven, including Griffey the first two times up, and walked two.

With the Diamondbacks, Hernandez gave up eight runs in 5.2 innings of a 9-8 loss to Cincinnati on May 7.

Leading off the sixth, Griffey drove a 2-2 pitch from Hernandez an estimated 440 feet off the lower portion of the scoreboard in right-center for his 12th homer this season and a 2-1 Reds lead.

The Reds loaded the bases in the eighth against Pedro Feliciano, and Phillips blooped a two-run double to right off Chad Bradford.

Hernandez turned an unassisted double play to end the second. And, as often is the case with El Duque, it was colorful.

David Ross’s RBI single tied the score at 1 and left runners at the corners with one out. Arroyo then popped up a suicide squeeze and Hernandez lunged to the ground for a nice catch, trapping Phillips off third base.

Hernandez got up and stationed himself on the line between Phillips and the bag, waiting to make the tag. But Phillips slowly sauntered in the other direction – so El Duque simply folded his arms and waited for a couple of seconds.

Phillips finally tried a fake and break around plate umpire Dan Iassogna, and was called out for running way outside the base line just as Hernandez applied the tag. El Duque flipped the ball to Phillips, who tossed it into the stands behind Cincinnati’s dugout.

Reyes hit Arroyo’s first pitch of the game for a double and scored on Beltran’s groundout.

Before the game, Wright Reyes were named as the co-National League Players of the Week. Wright batted .333 (8-for-24) and led the league with four home runs and 11 RBI. He also scored five runs and had 20 total bases with a .833 slugging percentage and a .385 on base percentage.

Reyes led the league with a .500 batting average (13-for-26) and scored nine runs. He also had five doubles, three RBI, and three stolen bases.