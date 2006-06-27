As Powers Prepare for a Classic, Ghana Looks for Major Upset

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HANOVER, Germany – After the thuggery of Portugal-Holland and the poverty of England-Ecuador, we must now hope for the artistry from Spain in particular and the so far below-par France. The second round urgently needs an upbeat note of the style of the opening fortnight.

All the indications yesterday from the Spanish camp were that coach Luis Aragones was boldly planning to attack France with not one but three strikers, in an adventurous 4-3-3 formation: more positive even than the 4-1-3-2 strategy that overpowered Ukraine in their first match and provoked talk that at last Spain were going to deliver on their full potential.

Inside information suggests that Luis Garcia and Marcos Senna are excluded from midfield, with a trio of Xavi, Xabi Alonso, and Cesc Fabregas behind Raul, David Villa, and Fernando Torres. So be prepared, Fabien Barthez, in the opposing goal.

Because Villa and Torres are such veracious runners, Raul’s responsibility will be to play in behind the front two, with Aragones hoping that the 29-year-old’s eye and touch will combine to exploit French errors.

And what of the former champions? An eventually comfortable defeat of moderate Togo, after a few first-half alarms, was insufficient evidence that French flair is re-emerging after a worrying pause rather than being in permanent decline.

Coach Raymond Domenech played his hand close yesterday, giving no indication as usual of his intended formation, saying that he wished it “to be a mystery” for Spain, including whether Zinedine Zidane, suspended against Togo, will return. His formerly uncanny touch around the fringes of the penalty area has been conspicuously absent.

Zidane’s strategic use today would lie in his ability to contribute to a midfield duel intended to deny Spain the ball, and in this he will be dependent on serious assistance from a more vigorous Patrick Vieira, strangely subdued up to now.

There also remains the question of the French attack,of whether striker Thierry Henry can suddenly impose himself upon the tournament for the first time in three finals. There are, too, question marks about the French defense.Barthez was never fully convincing even when France was in its prime, and the Spanish trio may well be able to exploit any uncertainties. And the central defenders, Lilian Thuram and William Gallas, will also need to be at their most vigilant to prevent Spain from progressing as expected by most to the quarterfinals.

***

The managerial resume of Ratomir Dujkovic, Ghana’s Serbian coach, does not include many of the world’s soccer powers. But a man who has coached the national teams of Rwanda, Venezuela, and Burma spoke with confidence when he claimed his adopted country would make Brazil “suffer” when the teams meet in the second round today.

“We’re not afraid of Brazil,” the 60-year-old said.”They are the best team in the world and it is an honor to play them. But I have said our target is the semifinal. Any team that faces the Black Stars will have to suffer just like our group rivals. Brazil will also suffer.”

The last remaining African team in the competition are without premier midfielder Michael Essien, who is suspended, but that has done little to shake Ghana’s self-belief.

“We’re happy we’re going to face Brazil,” Stephen Appiah, Ghana’s captain, added. “No fear. We’re going to miss Michael because he is a very important player. But all the players are ready to die for the nation.”

While Ghana is confident, so is Brazil.

“If I thought I was going to lose this match I would pack my bags this afternoon and leave,” veteran defender Roberto Carlos said. “It hasn’t even crossed my mind about losing to Ghana.”

Young striker Robinho is doubtful with a sore thigh, but Ronaldo will play and, after scoring twice in the 4-1 demolition of Japan to take his career tally to 14, he needs one goal to break the alltime World Cup scoring record he shares with Germany’s Gerd Muller.

Carlos Alberto Parreira, who coached Ghana early in his managerial career, was not taken in by the hype.

“Ghana have nothing to lose. They will shoot on sight. They will be aggressive and we have to work out how to pass the ball around under those circumstances.”