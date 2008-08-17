Australia Wins Gold in Women’s 400 Relay, Sets World Record

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEIJING — Australia has defeated the United States to win the women’s Olympic 400-meter medley relay in a world-record time.

Emily Seebohm, Leisel Jones, Jess Schipper and Libby Trickett finished in 3 minutes, 52.69 seconds Sunday morning, lowering the old mark of 3:55.74 set by Australia at last year’s world championships in Melbourne. The Aussies won for the second consecutive Olympics.

The U.S. team of Natalie Coughlin, Rebecca Soni, Christine Magnuson and Dara Torres earned the silver in 3:53.30. Minutes earlier, Torres, a 41-year-old mother swimming in her fifth Olympics, had finished second in the 50 free.

China’s team of Zhao Jing, Sun Ye, Zhou Yafei and Pang Jiaying took the bronze in 3:56.11.