Bats Awaken As Mets Avoid 3-Game Sweep

After a two-day hiccup, the Mets got back to winning behind David Wright and their sensational subs.

Wright hit a grand slam in the fifth and drove in five runs, Tom Glavine became the first 10-game winner in the major leagues, and the Mets beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-4 yesterday to avoid a three-game sweep.

“I think that this was important for us,” Wright said. “I think it’s important to not get complacent.”

The Mets, who own a 9 1/2-game lead in the NL East, haven’t lost three straight all season and are 18-8 in their last 26 games.

“Two games is not a long time. We’ve been crushing the ball for the last week and a half and every once in a while you’re going to get a few days where you look like you’re struggling,” Willie Randolph said. “By no means were we struggling. But any time you hit a grand slam like that, with a big crowd, everybody gets rolling.”

Reserve catcher Ramon Castro also homered and knocked in two runs for the Mets, who won the final eight games of a 9-1 road trip before dropping the first two in this series to Baltimore.

Substitute outfielder Eli Marrero also came through with an excellent all-around game, as did 47-year-old first baseman Julio Franco.

“It’s phenomenal when you can plug in guys off our bench and we don’t feel like we lose too much,” Wright said.

Glavine (10-2) lasted six-plus innings, improving to 8-0 in his past 10 starts and earning his 285th career win. He allowed four runs and nine hits, striking out six and walking none.

***

NATS 3, YANKEES 2 In Washington, Ryan Zimmerman hit a game-winning, two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Nationals over the Yankees 3-2, their second straight comeback win over New York.

The drive to left, the rookie third baseman’s 10th homer of the season, came on the 107th pitch from Chien-Ming Wang (7-3). Joe Torre had left his starter in because of a beleaguered bullpen that worked 12 innings over the preceding three days; Torre said before the game that closer Mariano Rivera wasn’t available.

As Wang walked off the field, not far from the Nationals’ exuberant celebration, Alex Rodriguez patted the pitcher on the back. It was Rodriguez who put the Yankees in position to win, giving them a 2-1 lead with his double in the eighth. He’s been slumping and rejoiced after his hit by pounding his hands together in exaggerated applause while standing on the bag at second. He drove the first pitch he saw from reliever Gary Majewski, a 93 mph offering, to left, and Melky Cabrera slid in ahead of the tag on the throw home.

Wang, who allowed three earned runs on six hits in what amounted to 8 1/3 innings, retired 10 straight batters before Zimmerman’s leadoff single in the fifth.