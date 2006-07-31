Behind Red-Hot Beltran, Mets Get First Sweep in Atlanta in 21 Years

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ATLANTA — The last time the Mets swept a three-game series in Atlanta, both teams were headed for last-place finishes.

The Mets are in position to make much more of this sweep of the Braves.

Carlos Beltran hit two homers, including his third grand slam in July, and New York completed its first sweep of at least three games in Atlanta in 21 years, beating the Braves 10–6 Sunday.

The Mets swept a four-game set in Atlanta from July 4–7, 1985. Their last sweep of any series was a two-game set May 1–2, 1989.

The Mets are 8–4 against the Braves this year, including a 5–1 mark at Turner Field. It is a notable turnaround from last year, when the Mets were 1–8 at Atlanta.Entering the season, the Mets’ alltime record in Atlanta was 110–151.

“We came in here and did what we wanted to do, and then some,” starting pitcher Tom Glavine, the former longtime Braves pitcher, said. “We haven’t had success here over the years.”

Beltran’s second inning slam was the Mets’ major league record-tying sixth of the month. The Montreal Expos hit six grand slams in April 1996 and Cleveland matched the record in May 1999.He is the ninth player to hit three slams in a month.

Beltran added another homer, his 32nd, off Jason Shiell in the fifth inning. He had four homers in the threegame series.

“I’ve seen enough of him for my career,” Braves first baseman Adam LaRoche said.

Beltran has eight homers and 18 RBI in eight games against the Braves this season.

“Carlos has been unconscious,” Willie Randolph said. “He stepped up big-time for us.”

Beltran is hitting .282 with 32 homers and an NL-leading 94 RBI. He had a big grin on his face after hitting the grand slam because he said he told Carlos Delgado and Jose Reyes he would hit the homer.

“I feel good at the plate,”Beltran said. “Four homers [in the series] is a great feeling, but what is most important is to play well and win against a team in our division.”

The sweep left the Braves eight games below .500.

Delgado had four hits, including a two-run homer, and Reyes had three hits and scored three runs for the Mets, who had a season-high 19 hits.

The Mets led 7–0 following Beltran’s second-inning slam, but still Glavine couldn’t stay in the game long enough to qualify for a win. Glavine, who has two losses and five no-decisions in his last seven starts, gave up 10 hits and six earned runs in only four innings, his shortest outing of the season. He walked three batters while matching his season high for runs allowed.

Darren Oliver (4–0) pitched a scoreless fifth inning while relieving Glavine.

Billy Wagner recorded the final four outs for his 22nd save in 26 chances.

Beltran’s slam knocked Braves starter Chuck James (4–2) out of the game.

James suffered his shortest start and his second straight loss after winning his first four starts. The left-hander gave up seven hits and seven runs with two walks. He was lifted after giving up singles to Glavine and Reyes and walking Paul Lo Duca before Beltran’s slam, a line-drive shot to left field.

Delgado’s first-inning homer, his 26th, drove in Reyes, who led off with a single. Delgado started after leaving Saturday night’s game with a bruised right knee.