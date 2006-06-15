The New York Sun

Big Unit Ejected From Yankee Win

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Randy Johnson’s encouraging outing ended abruptly when he was ejected for throwing inside, and the Yankees beat the slumping Cleveland Indians 6-1 in a testy game last night.

Johnny Damon and Andy Phillips homered for New York, which won its second straight after dropping four in a row. Bernie Williams added a key RBI double and Robinson Cano had three hits, handing Cleveland its fifth loss in six games eighth in its last 11.

With Johnson (8-5) nursing a 6-1 lead in the seventh, Eduardo Perez came to the plate with one out and nobody on. The Big Unit threw his first pitch way inside, and Perez pointed his bat at the mound and took a few steps toward the pitcher. Jorge Posada stepped in front of Perez as both benches emptied, but no punches were thrown. Johnson – who allowed one run on four hits – and manager Joe Torre were ejected.

