Bolt Breaks 200 Record, Sweeps Sprint Double

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEIJING — Usain Bolt of Jamaica broke the world record by winning the 200 meters in 19.30 seconds today, becoming the first man since Carl Lewis in 1984 to sweep the 100 and 200 gold medals at an Olympics.

Bolt is the first man ever to break the world marks in both sprints at an Olympics. Not even Lewis or Jesse Owens managed that.

Showing what he can do when he runs at full speed all the way through the finish — something he hadn’t done yet in the Beijing Games — Bolt eclipsed the old record of 19.32 seconds set by Michael Johnson in Atlanta in 1996.

The performance marked Bolt as one of the breakthrough stars of these Summer Games, coming on the heels of his victory in the 100 Saturday night. He bettered his own world record in that race by winning in 9.69 seconds — despite slowing down over the final 20 meters to showboat.