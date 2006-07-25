Bonds’s Lawyer Wants Government Probe Into Leak of Medical Records

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SAN FRANCISCO — Barry Bonds’s attorney is asking federal authorities to investigate who told a newspaper that the Giants forwarded the baseball star’s medical records to a grand jury investigating him for perjury and tax evasion.

Citing two people familiar with the probe, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday that the U.S. Attorney’s office had received the medical records last week in response to a subpoena issued to the San Francisco Giants.

Bonds’s lawyer, Michael Rains, said there is nothing in the records indicating Bonds used performance-enhancing drugs. Still, Rains said yesterday he would file a complaint with a federal judge in San Francisco protesting what he alleged was a government leak of his client’s medical records.

“Basically, we’re sending a letter to the U.S. Attorney and court seeking an investigation into the leak of the medical records,” said Maggie Bedig, a Rains spokeswoman.

The government’s steroid probe has been riddled with leaks, and investigators already are seeking the testimony of two Chronicle reporters to find out who leaked them the secret testimony of Bonds, Jason Giambi and other athletes who testified before a grand jury in 2003.

A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Kevin Ryan denied his office was the source of any leak.

“The government understands and readily complies with its obligation to keep all sensitive material confidential,” Luke Macaulay said Monday in a statement. “We always welcome, and have in fact ourselves requested, investigations into all potential sources of leaks of such sensitive material, including potential non-governmental sources.”

Bonds is suspected of lying to a grand jury when he testified in December 2003 that he never knowingly used performance-enhancing drugs. A second grand jury was convened to investigate those allegations, as well as whether Bonds failed to pay taxes on the sale of memorabilia.

That grand jury expired last week without handing up an indictment, but a new panel will take up the probe and begin hearing testimony as soon as this week.