Brazil, France Set Up Quarterfinal Rematch of 1998 Cup Final

DORTMUND, Germany – Ronaldo created World Cup history yesterday when he became the most prolific goalscorer in the competition, collecting his 15th goal in a 3-0 Brazilian win over Ghana to eclipse the previous record held by West Germany’s Gerd Muller.

Ronaldo’s third goal of this tournament, early in the game, was followed by a second,from Adriano,that was suspiciously offside, late in the first half.

That goal effectively ended Ghana’s resolve, and with Ze Roberto completing what was ultimately a one-sided victory to secure the Brazilians a quarterfinal place, they also extended another record: Brazil has won their last 11 World Cup games, last losing to France in the 1998 final.

The decision to allow the second goal infuriated both the players and Ratomir Dujkovic, Ghana’s Serbian coach, who was sent to the stands at the end of the first half by referee Lubos Michel for complaining.

“I said to him it would be better for us if he put a yellow jersey on,” Dujkovic said.

Brazil is moving closer to an unprecedented sixth world title, but the fact that Ghana were able to force 18 goalscoring chances – to Brazil’s 11 – offers their rivals some hope.

The Black Stars have brought color and a slice of romance to the tournament with victories over the Czech Republic and America, and, once they learn how to find the target, they could be a force.

But without the suspended Michael Essien, and reduced to 10 men in the 81st minute when Asamoah Gyan was shown a second yellow card for a blatant dive, they capitulated.

“We made some mistakes,” Parreira admitted. “Sometimes it happens; sometimes the opponent has more possession. But history doesn’t talk about the beautiful game, it talks about champions.”

Brazil, which was missing striker Robinho with a thigh injury, remains on course to face England in the semifinals.

FRANCE 3, SPAIN 1 Sandbag tactics by France, frustrating adventurous Spain, finally paid off when a powerful header by Patrick Vieira and a late goal by Zinedine Zidane secured a 3-1 win for the French and set up a quarterfinal date with Brazil.

It was inevitable that Zidane, national legend, would return after suspension, in the attempt to frustrate the Spanish in midfield by denying them possession.

Spanish coach Luis Aragones, by contrast, was going for broke: Raul playing behind twin strikers David Villa and Fernando Torres. All would now depend on whether the middle trio of Fabregas, Alonso, and Xabi could deliver enough of the ball to wreck French hopes of revived fortunes.

But it seemed Spain lost heart as the game progressed, confronted by a seemingly impassable mountain range in the form of the French defense.