Brazil Revs the Engine in 1-0 Victory Over Feisty Croatians

BERLIN – In soccer, technique often separates the great from the good. In one electric flash of movement, Kaka demonstrated this to a fine degree as he swept Brazil ahead a minute before half time against Croatia yesterday in the old Berlin Olympic Stadium.

Brazil might be world champions and masters of the past, but Croatia was anything but awed,matching skill with skill, intelligence with tactical wit.They were not going to be fall guys for anyone, never mind Brazil’s reputation.

Indeed, in the 10 minutes or so prior to Kaka making his crucial move, Croatia, who finished third in the 1998 World Cup, had even begun to call the tune with their clever inter-passing and rapid counter-attacking.

Then Kaka struck. Cafu, a veteran right-back, made ground down the right touchline, Croatia’s defense retreated. Cafu swung the ball square and low some 40 yards out from goal,where Kaka had hung back from those retreating into the penalty area.Taking the ball and turning in one move, he rounded two opponents, took a quick glance, and in one smooth stride curled a left-foot shot high and wide of goalkeeper Stipe Pletikosa into the top left-hand corner of the net. It was beautifully conceived, perfectly executed, and for the first time in the game, Croatia had no answer.

Theirs was a cleverly calculated tactical plan – central defenders Robert Kovac and Josef Simunic shadowing strikers Ronaldo and Adriano, with Dario Simic attempting to hold Ronaldinho on the right, and Marco Babic on the left shadowing Kaka. The Croats’ 3-5-2 formation was making Brazil work more than they might have wished, even though their traditional style of dwelling on the ball at walking pace,then accelerating into life with sudden change of pace, was there for all to see.

Fifteen minutes had gone when Roberto Carlos, Brazil’s other aging fullback, took a sudden snap shot from way out and Pletikosa had to rise to turn the ball over the bar.

Now, however, Croatia were retaliating, particularly down the left where Babic of the was giving problems for Cafu in combinations with Dado Prso. Several times, defenders had to hack the ball away.

Thirty minutes in, Croatia’s Niko Kovac was the victim of a nasty tackle by Ze Roberto. Leaving the field, then returning, he had to retire five minutes before halftime, replaced by Jerko Leko. This disruption to Croatia’s ranks may have contributed to the momentary disorganization which allowed Kaka to prosper.

Still, this was no masterclass from the champions. In the 60th minute, Brazil seemed certain to score again as an unmarked Ronaldinho met Cafu’s long cross.But a superlative save by Pletikosa denied him. A few minutes later, Kaka and Adriano made and missed openings before Kranjcar’s header almost leveled the score.

***

KOREA 2, TOGO 1 So it fell to Graham Poll, the English referee, to clip the wings of Togo’s courageous Sparrowhawks.Despite all the chaos that had surrounded the resignation and then reappointment of their German coach, Otto Pfister, the World Cup debutants held a deserved lead when Poll sent off Jean-Paul Abalo for chopping down Park Ji-sung. South Korea scored from the resulting free kick and the 10 men of Togo succumbed to the red tide in a hardfought 2-1 defeat yesterday.

Half-time substitute Ahn Jung-hwan, who scored a dramatic winner against Italy four years ago, was again the Koreans’ hero, smashing in the decisive goal with 20 minutes left. Pfister sat alone and disconsolate on the bench for a full five minutes after the final whistle.

What a contrast to the celebration that greeted the first goal. Alaixys Romao floated a ball in behind the Korean defense, Kim Young-chul misjudged the flight, and Mohamed Kader sprinted in behind him, took the shot on early, and squeezed it in off the far post.

Korea were struggling. Their coach Dick Advocaat said later: “In the first half I couldn’t recognize the team. We looked very nervous. We took a big risk by bringing on Ahn Jung-hwan and they didn’t know what to do with him.”

The change certainly energized Korea and when the lively Ji-sung burst from midfield he was felled by Togo captain Abalo, who had already been booked. Poll had no option but to show him a second yellow.

Before the Togolese could recover their composure, Lee Chun-soo had bent in the free kick. Unfortunately, goalkeeper Kossi “Magic Hands”Agassa had made himself disappear.

Togo’s desperate resistance could not hold and when Jung-hwan’s long-ranger flew in, via a slight deflection off Dare Nibombe, the Togolese were broken.

***

FRANCE 0, SWITZERLAND 0 France got their World Cup campaign off to an unconvincing start with a goalless draw against Switzerland in Stuttgart. Switzerland came close to opening the scoring when Tranquillo Barnetta’s first-half free kick looped over a group of players and hit the inside of the post. Alexander Frei reacted quickest but could not turn the ball into the net.

Franck Ribery then shot over after some smooth build-up play, before he wasted a golden opportunity when through on goal. The midfielder opted to pass the ball to Thierry Henry whose shot hit the arm of Patrick Muller, but no penalty was given.

France had several other opportunities to take the lead before half time, but were wasteful in front of goal.

Fabien Barthez produced a good save from Daniel Gygax in the 65th minute, though the Swiss midfielder should probably have scored with his close range header.

French striker Thiery Henry saw a header flash just wide seven minutes later, but there were precious few other chances as the game petered out.