Brewers Turn Tables on Mets With Hall’s 10th-Inning Homer

MILWAUKEE – Bill Hall hit a twoout home run in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 victory over the Mets yesterday.

The Brewers blew leads in the seventh and ninth innings, including the first blown save of the season by closer Derrick Turnbow.

Turnbow – who had converted his first 12 save opportunities this season – allowed Carlos Delgado to double and score on a two-out infield hit by Xavier Nady in the ninth inning, tying the score 5-5.

Jorge De La Rosa struck out two in one inning to earn the victory (2-0). Chad Bradford (2-2) took the loss by giving up Hall’s homer.

A sacrifice fly by Geoff Jenkins had given the Brewers a 5-4 lead in the eighth inning.

Pinch-hitter Gabe Gross led off the eighth with a single, and Rickie Weeks – whose error played a key role in the Brewers blowing a lead in the seventh – reached base when Delgado bobbled Weeks’s sacrifice bunt attempt.

Hall’s sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third, and Jenkins’s long fly ball to center scored Gross.

A pair of errors cost the Brewers a 4-2 lead in the seventh.

Weeks, whose home run in the fifth inning extended the Brewers lead, botched a ground ball at second base – his 12th error of the year – allowing Delgado to reach base and giving the Mets runners on first and second with two outs.

David Wright then hit a sharp line drive to right field off new Brewers reliever Brian Shouse, and the ball scooted under Jenkins’s glove, allowing Carlos Beltran and Delgado to score and tie the game 4-4.

Pedro Martinez struck out 10 in seven innings – his 107th career game and third this year with 10 or more strikeouts – but gave up home runs to Weeks and Damian Miller.

Martinez has given up a team-high eight homers this season, more than he allowed in 29 outings for the Boston Red Sox in 2003.

“Every mistake I make is a home run, it’s not a double,” Martinez said. “Those guys must be good.”

Coming off a 1-5 West Coast road trip, the Brewers took two of three from the Mets at home.

“Talk about being hot,” Martinez said. “Those guys are lucky, hot, they have it going offensively.”

Mets hitters, meanwhile, couldn’t take full advantage of another wild outing by Brewers starter Doug Davis, who walked five batters in five-plus innings. Davis has issued a National Leagueworst 37 walks this season.

Two of Davis’s walks came home in the second inning on a two-run, two-out double by Jose Valentin, who homered and drove in four runs for the Mets in Saturday’s victory. But the Mets stranded six runners in the next three innings.

“We had opportunities to score early,”manager Willie Randolph said. “They struggled.”

With one out in the second inning, Martinez issued consecutive walks to Prince Fielder and Corey Koskie. Then Miller, who also homered Saturday night, homered on the first pitch he saw from Martinez to give the Brewers a 3-2 lead. Miller, who has raised his average from .148 to .330 since April 18, has a 10-game hitting streak to tie a career high.

Weeks hit his third homer of the year in the fifth, taking a 1-0 pitch from Martinez over the wall in left center field with two out for a 4-2 Brewers lead.

With the Mets set to begin a threegame series in St. Louis Tuesday, Randolph says he expects teams to begin pitching around Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols as often as they do with Barry Bonds.”I can see, very soon, everyone treating him the same way they’ve treated Barry the last couple of years.”