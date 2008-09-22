Bronx Bombers Close Yankee Stadium in 7-3 Victory

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

After all those championships in this celebrated place, all those unforgettable moments, the New York Yankees weren’t about to be knocked out of the playoff race on a night like this.

Mariano Rivera finished what Babe Ruth started 85 years ago, and New York bid farewell to fabled Yankee Stadium with a 7-3 victory tonight that prevented postseason elimination — at least for a day.