The New York Sun

Join
National

Bronx Bombers Close Yankee Stadium in 7-3 Victory

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
MIKE FITZPATRICK
MIKE FITZPATRICK

After all those championships in this celebrated place, all those unforgettable moments, the New York Yankees weren’t about to be knocked out of the playoff race on a night like this.

Mariano Rivera finished what Babe Ruth started 85 years ago, and New York bid farewell to fabled Yankee Stadium with a 7-3 victory tonight that prevented postseason elimination — at least for a day.

MIKE FITZPATRICK
MIKE FITZPATRICK

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use