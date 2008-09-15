The New York Sun

Cubs Win as Zambrano Pitches No-Hitter to Astros

CHRIS JENKINS
MILWAUKEE — Carlos Zambrano pitched the first no-hitter for the Chicago Cubs in 36 years, returning from a recent bout of rotator cuff soreness to shut down the Houston Astros 5-0 tonight in a game relocated because of Hurricane Ike.

Zambrano stopped a Houston team that had not played since Thursday and flew to Milwaukee on the day of the game. The storm forced baseball to move two games of the series from Texas to Miller Park, home of the Brewers.

Zambrano, known for his emotional displays on the mound, kept himself in control until striking out Darin Erstad to finish his gem.

The big right-hander dropped to his knees and pointed to the sky with both hands after getting Erstad to swing and miss. Zambrano was immediately mobbed on the mound by his teammates.

The crowd of 23,441 — mostly Cubs fans — erupted in a wild ovation after chanting “Let’s go Z!” throughout the final inning.

Zambrano struck out 10 and walked one in the Cubs’ first no-hitter since Milt Pappas pitched one against San Diego in 1972.

This was the second no-hitter in the majors this season — Boston’s Jon Lester did it against Kansas City at Fenway Park on May 19.

And it could be a sign of good things to come for the NL Central-leading Cubs, whose fans have gotten used to doing more crying than cheering in September during 100 years’ worth of World Series frustration.

The Cubs took a 7½-game lead in the NL Central over the fading Brewers, who were swept in a day-night doubleheader by the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Astros fell two games back of the Brewers and Phillies in the wild-card race.

