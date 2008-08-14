China’s Li Upsets Venus Williams in Olympic Tennis

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEIJING — Venus Williams is the latest upset victim in Olympic tennis, losing to Li Na of China in the quarterfinals.

Williams, who won gold medals in singles and doubles at the 2000 Games, was beaten 7-5, 7-5. She followed to the sideline her sister Serena and top-seeded Roger Federer, who both lost earlier today.

A wayward forehand plagued Williams, and she sent one long to lose serve and fall behind 6-5 in the second set. The reigning Wimbledon champion had three more forehand errors in the final game, and when Li hit a service winner on match point, the crowd responded with the biggest roar of the tournament.

Williams remained in the doubles competition and was to play with her sister in the quarterfinals later today.