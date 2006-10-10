Cubs Interview Ousted Marlin Girardi for Manager Job

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CHICAGO — Joe Girardi, considered a leading candidate for the Chicago Cubs’ managing job, interviewed for the position yesterday.

The Florida Marlins fired Girardi last week. He guided them to a 78–84 record and kept them in contention for a playoff spot until late September despite having the majors’ youngest team and lowest payroll.

“Joe and I spent the better part of the day together,” the Cubs’ general manager, Jim Hendry, said. “I thought it went very well, and I think Joe appreciated coming down to Wrigley Field and seeing a lot of the people he knew from his playing days here.”

The Cubs chose not to bring back manager Dusty Baker when his contract expired after going 66–96.

Known for his gritty play and catching skills, Girardi began his career with the Cubs in 1989 and spent his first four seasons with the team. He returned for three more years starting in 2000 and made the All-Star team that season.His teammates in that second stretch included current Cubs pitchers Mark Prior, Kerry Wood, and Carlos Zambrano.

Hendry plans to interview two internal candidates this week: Triple-A manager Mike Quade and Double-A manager Pat Listach.