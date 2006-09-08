Davydenko Advances to First Semifinal

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

If you can’t play the best tennis in the world, at least play the most.

This is the philosophy of Nikolay Davydenko, the no. 7 seed Russian who reached his first Grand Slam semifinal yesterday in a debilitating, three hour and 45 minute match against Tommy Haas, 4-6, 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Both men looked beat in the fourth set. In the fifth set, it was a wonder they had not asked the chair umpire if they could play a tiebreaker and call it an afternoon. Haas suffered from foot pain and cramps, and at one point he repeatedly slapped his racket against his thighs in anger. He received treatment after he thwarted Davydenko’s first attempt to serve out the match at 5-2.

Davydenko nearly let his next chance slip away, too, falling behind 15-40 before deciding to go for broke on his serve (at 30-40, he hit one at 131 mph, and another at 129 mph on match point).

Davydenko’s record on the season is now 54-22. He’s played more matches than anyone on the tour, and traveled to 26 tournaments, including the U.S. Open (he also plays Davis Cup). He entered 30 tournaments last year, compiling a 56-30 record; 31 tournaments the year before that (33-29); and 34 tournaments the year before that (30-33).

“[He’s] like a machine, a ball machine,” Haas said.