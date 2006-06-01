Dutch Report Clears Armstrong Of Doping in 1999

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands – A Dutch investigator’s report cleared Lance Armstrong of doping in the 1999 Tour de France yesterday, calling the accusations against him “completely irresponsible” and raising the possibility of misconduct by anti-doping authorities.

The 132-page report recommended convening a tribunal to discuss possible legal and ethical violations by the World Anti-Doping Agency and to consider “appropriate sanctions to remedy the violations.”

The French sports daily L’Equipe reported in August that six of Armstrong’s urine samples from 1999, when he won the first of his record seven straight Tour titles, came back positive for the endurance-boosting hormone EPO when they were retested in 2004.

Armstrong has repeatedly denied using banned substances.

“Today’s comprehensive report makes it clear that there is no truth to that accusation,” Armstrong said in a statement. “I have now retired, but for the sake of all athletes still competing who deserve a level playing field and a fair system of drug testing, the time has come to take action against these kinds of attacks before they destroy the credibility of WADA and, in turn, the international anti-doping system.”

The International Cycling Union appointed Dutch lawyer Emile Vrijman last October to investigate the handling of urine tests from the 1999 Tour by the French national anti-doping laboratory, known by its French acronym LNDD.

Vrijman said yesterday his report “exonerates Lance Armstrong completely with respect to alleged use of doping in the 1999 Tour de France.”

The report said tests on the samples were conducted improperly, and fell so short of scientific standards that it was “completely irresponsible” to suggest that the results “constitute evidence of anything.”

It said no proper records were kept of the samples, there had been no “chain of custody” guaranteeing their integrity, and no way of knowing whether the samples had been “spiked” with banned substances.

The report said WADA and the LNDD may have “behaved in ways that are completely inconsistent with the rules and regulations of international anti-doping control testing,” and may also have been against the law. It accused WADA of putting pressure on the LNDD to summarize the results of the tests, and said both agencies violated rules of confidentiality by openly discussing them.

It said neither Armstrong nor any of the other riders that were tested retroactively could fairly be accused of violating anti-doping regulations based on the LNDD’s examination.

WADA chief Dick Pound said he hadn’t received the report yet but, based on what he had read in news accounts, was critical of Vrijman’s findings.

“There was no interest in determining whether the samples Armstrong provided were positive or not,” he told said by telephone from Montreal. “We were afraid of that from the beginning.”

Vrijman said a further investigation was needed regarding the leaking of the results. He said a tribunal should be created to “provide a fair hearing” to the people and organizations suspected of misconduct and to decide on sanctions if warranted. Vrijman’s statement did not specify what the alleged violations were.