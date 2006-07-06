El Duque Baffles Pirates as Mets Earn 50th Win

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Ageless Orlando Hernandez baffled Pittsburgh on four hits through seven innings last night, pitching the Mets to a 5-0 victory over the Pirates.

Hernandez, listed as 36 but believed to be older, used his full arsenal, mixing his pitches with his herky-jerky motion and keeping the Pirates off balance as the Mets became the first National League team to win 50 games.

For the veteran right-hander, acquired in a trade with Arizona on May 24 to boost the back end of the Mets’ rotation, the effort was reminiscent of a complete game three-hitter he threw against the Diamondbacks on June 8.

The first six pitches he threw missed the strike zone, but he recovered quickly and dominated the Pirates, allowing four singles. Hernandez (5-8) walked two and struck out seven before turning the game over to the bullpen for the final two innings to complete the Mets’ fifth combined shutout of the season.

The Mets jumped in front against Kip Wells (0-4), getting all four of the hits he allowed in the first inning.

Jose Reyes led off with his major league-leading 12th triple and scored on a single by Paul Lo Duca. After Carlos Beltran walked, Carlos Delgado struck out but Cliff Floyd was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Jose Valentin followed with a two-run double. Floyd scored on a wild pitch and Endy Chavez singled, scoring Valentin.

It was the second straight victory for the Mets after they had lost six of seven.

***

YANKEES 11, INDIANS 3 Melky Cabrera hit his first career grand slam in New York’s eight-run fourth inning, helping the Yankees bounce back from a historic loss with an easy win, 11-3 over the Cleveland Indians last night.

One day after a 19-1 pummeling by Cleveland, tying the second-most lopsided defeat in their famed history, the Yankees looked much more like themselves.

In addition to matching their highestscoring inning this season off Paul Byrd, the Yankees stole six bases and starter Mike Mussina (10-3) showed no ill effects from a slight groin pull. Mussina allowed three runs and five hits in six sharp innings.

However, the win may have come with a price as center fielder Johnny Damon left in the third inning with a sore muscle in his right side.