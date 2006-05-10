Excited Arrington Has Super Bowl on the Brain

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Sitting at dinner the other night with fellow Giants newcomer Sam Madison, LaVar Arrington started getting excited about the upcoming football season.

Thoughts of rushing the passer along with Pro Bowl defensive ends Michael Strahan and Osi Umenyiora made Arrington giddy, while Madison got pumped about the idea of seeing opposing quarterbacks under pressure putting the ball up for grabs.

Both veterans know one thing: If the Giants can stay healthy, they have a chance of going a long way next season.

“I don’t want to win five or six years from now,”Arrington, who signed a $49 million free agent contract to join the Giants, said. “I think that’s the name of the game, to win and win now.”

The Giants have sought to improve substantially after last season, a year that saw them win the NFC East with an 11-5 record but bust in the playoffs with a 23-0 first-round loss to Carolina.

The offense, which scored the second most points in Giants’ history, added another cog in the recent draft, taking game-breaking receiver Sinorice Moss in the second round.The defense, which was devastated by lateseason injuries, added Arrington and Brandon Short at linebacker and bolstered the secondary by signing Madison, fellow cornerbacks R.W. McQuarters and Jason Bell, and safeties Will Demps and Quentin Harris.

“Last season there was no competition at all,” linebacker Antonio Pierce said of the defense.”Guys were content being backups.This year there won’t be that problem. Guys are all proven players and they want to play.”

Madison said that there is talent at every position on the team.

“The attitude around here is very upbeat,” said the 10-year-veteran, who had 31 interceptions with the Dolphins before signing with the Giants in March. “Everybody is encouraging and can’t wait to get on the football field. But you have to remember everything is different once you leave an air-conditioned locker room and step on the field and the bullets start flying.”

If there is a weakness on the defense, it is probably at tackle.

New York lost run-stopper Kendrick Clancy to free agency. While William Joseph is back on the other side, he has been plagued by injuries throughout his short career.

Veteran Fred Robbins and little-used Damane Duckett and Jonas Seawright will compete for the other tackle spot along with Barry Cofield, a fourth-round draft pick out of Northwestern.

Pierce believes the Giants can overcome the problem.He also doesn’t waver when asked how far this team can go.

“Super Bowl, nothing less,” he said. “I don’t know why we shouldn’t say that. Last year when I came in, coach [Tom] Coughlin made a point of saying we want to win the NFC East. We passed that already. Now you look forward and think bigger.”