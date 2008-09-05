Favre Ready for Takeoff Against New-Look Dolphins

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Much in the way that the Packers wanted to avoid having to face Brett Favre in Week 1 should he have ended up with the rival Minnesota Vikings, the Jets cannot be thrilled to see Chad Pennington — even if it meant they got Favre in the process — wearing a Miami Dolphins uniform.

The term “trap game” also comes into play when you consider a motivated Pennington, a rebuilding Dolphins team coming off a one-win season, and a Jets club that feels it’s much closer to the 10 victories it had in 2006 then the four it earned last season.

The Dolphins might not be a complete team yet following the regime change of vice president of football operations Bill Parcells, GM Jeff Ireland, and head coach Tony Sparano, but they are dangerous.

Of course, this game will be noted most for Favre’s debut in a Jets uniform. He took a crash course on the offense and appeared to make strides, though he sat out the preseason finale and failed to get any game action with leading receiver Laveranues Coles. Despite that, Favre says he’s ready for his Miami baptism however strange things have been from last season until now.

“This is a whole different situation for me,” Favre said Wednesday. “That in itself does present some different challenges, but the bottom line is I still believe I can play at a high level. But there’s that fear that I won’t.”

As for Pennington, now the Dolphins’ starting QB, he says any awkward feelings there might be about playing his former team have been tabled for now in favor of acclimating himself to his new Dolphins teammates and learning a whole new offensive system of terminology and route names.

WHEN THE JETS HAVE THE BALL All eyes will be on Favre and the passing game, especially early. Everyone, including the Dolphins, wants to know if he knows this offense cold and can still make the Favre-ian, last-second decisions for which he is famous. He’ll work on attacking a Dolphins secondary that is one of the few areas of the team with little turnover. Cornerbacks Andre’ Goodman, Will Allen, Joey Thomas, and Nate Jones are not playmakers, but they are adept in coverage. Safety Yeremiah Bell could emerge as a Pro Bowl player.

But ask Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano, and he appears more worried about the Jets’ running game, which should be more fruitful with an improved offensive line that has added left guard Alan Faneca and right tackle Damien Woody.

“It’s tremendously important,” Sparano said. “Sounds like Football 101, right? Stop the run, put pressure on the passer, but if we don’t do it this week, we won’t win. We do need to stop the run here, no question about it.”

The Dolphins’ front seven will be different from prior versions, most notably with the trade of Jason Taylor to Washington. Defensive end Vonnie Holliday and linebacker Channing Crowder are back, but new faces abound, including rookie ends Phillip Merling and Kendall Langford and nose tackle Jason Ferguson, who will be asked to help contain Jets running backs Thomas Jones and Leon Washington. Jones is in prime physical condition and should be poised for a bounce-back season.

Keep an eye on rookie tight end Dustin Keller, whom Favre appears to like quite well. Keller’s speed and toughness might prove to be a mismatch for the Dolphins’ safeties and linebackers, especially in man coverage.

WHEN THE DOLPHINS HAVE THE BALL Pennington’s lack of arm strength makes the Jets’ assignments more precise, but it doesn’t mean they can slack on coverage. There are Pro Bowl-caliber talents in safety Kerry Rhodes and cornerback Darrelle Revis, and the group of Jets defensive backs should win the majority of individual battles with a Dolphins receiving corps that includes unheralded players such as Greg Camarillo, Davone Bess, and Derek Hagan playing major roles. But the player to watch — and don’t blink — is speedster Ted Ginn, who has made big strides this offseason and might be ready to break some long plays.

The Dolphins will be a run-heavy club despite this, and the re-emergence of Ricky Williams is another worthy story line in this game of rebirths. Williams has run hard this preseason, making the cuts and runs that hemade famous a few years back. He’ll share carries with Ronnie Brown, who was off to a tremendous start last season before missing the year with a knee injury. The Jets’ run defense has ranked 24th and 29th the past two seasons and has been a major problem at times.

There will be a fantastic battle inside between Dolphins center Samson Satele and Jets nose tackle Kris Jenkins — at 349 pounds, one of the big additions who is expected to shore up the front. The weak link on the Dolphins’ line could be at right guard, where untested rookie Donald Thomas has won the job. The Jets might do their best to exploit that matchup with blitzes, twists, and stunts aimed at confusing the rookie and muddling the Dolphins’ assignments.

Will the Jets blitz Pennington furiously? Or can they produce enough pressure from four rushers? Look for them to test him early, rushing five and playing safe underneath. Ginn is the only receiver with any after-the-catch ability to speak of, and Rhodes has enough speed and instincts to be a factor in the short passing game.

PREDICTION On paper, this one looks easy, but it never is. You’d like to think that Favre can win his Jets debut, but the Dolphins will be very high — insert Ricky Williams joke here — for this big matchup. The Jets might win the statistical battle, but one or two key turnovers could fell them. The Dolphins slip by in the upset.

Dolphins 20, Jets 17

Mr. Edholm, a senior editor at Pro Football Weekly, can be reached at eedholm@pfwmedia.com.