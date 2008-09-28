Favre Throws 6 TDs as Jets Fly Over Arizona

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Jets’ defense rattled and roughed up Kurt Warner in the second quarter, and Brett Favre took care of the rest.

Favre threw a career-high and Jets-record six touchdown passes, including three to Laveranues Coles, and New York took advantage of a series of mistakes by Arizona in a big second quarter before holding on to beat the Cardinals 56-35 today.

Arizona wide receiver Anquan Boldin was carted off the field after a scary helmet-to-helmet collision with Eric Smith in the end zone with 27 seconds remaining. There was no immediate word on his condition.