Favre Throws 6 TDs as Jets Fly Over Arizona

DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Jets’ defense rattled and roughed up Kurt Warner in the second quarter, and Brett Favre took care of the rest.

Favre threw a career-high and Jets-record six touchdown passes, including three to Laveranues Coles, and New York took advantage of a series of mistakes by Arizona in a big second quarter before holding on to beat the Cardinals 56-35 today.

Arizona wide receiver Anquan Boldin was carted off the field after a scary helmet-to-helmet collision with Eric Smith in the end zone with 27 seconds remaining. There was no immediate word on his condition.

