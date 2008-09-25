Favre Uncertain If Injury Will Limit Him

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Brett Favre was uncertain yesterday how limited he’ll be by a sore ankle during practices this week.

The 38-year-old Favre, who has started an NFL record for quarterbacks 256 straight regular-season games, rolled the ankle in the third quarter of the Jets’ 48-29 loss at San Diego on Monday night. New York hosts Arizona on Sunday.

“He’s going to go out and work, and I anticipate him playing on Sunday,” coach Eric Mangini said, echoing his comments from a day earlier.

Favre gingerly stretched at the start of practice, and limped slightly as he warmed up with the other quarterbacks and later while tossing passes to receivers. He was listed as limited at practice on the team’s injury report yesterday afternoon.

“I’m doing everything I can to get ready,” Favre said shortly before practice. “How it will affect me during the course of the week or Sunday remains to be seen.”

Favre has been open about how he’s felt physically since signing with the Jets in August, but wouldn’t go into details when asked how limited he expected to be this week.

“Time will tell,” he said. “I’ve been down this road before, not only with ankle injuries but with a lot of injuries. I respect Eric and he wants us to refer those questions to him, and I respect that.”