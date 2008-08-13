The New York Sun

Favre’s Arm Is ‘Fatigued’ 3 Days Before First Start

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HEMPSTEAD — Brett Favre says his rocket right arm feels “fatigued” – but not sore – during a break from his fifth day of practice with the New York Jets.

“My arm’s kind of dragging a little bit today,” the quarterback said Wednesday after the Jets’ morning session. “It’s not really sore, but just fatigued. To be honest with you, I’m surprised that, I don’t want to say I feel good, that I’ve been able to make it through every practice so far.”

Favre was acquired from the Green Bay Packers last week, and has been practicing with the Jets since Saturday. He’s set to start Saturday’s preseason game against the Washington Redskins.

Favre said he’ll talk to coach Eric Mangini about limiting his throws in the afternoon practice.

