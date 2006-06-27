Federer Off to Fast Start Against Gasquet

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Roger Federer had a fast start yesterday, until the rain washed away the opening day of Wimbledon.

The three-time defending champion pulled no punches in his first set of the tournament, hitting 15 winners against six errors in a 6-3 frame over Richard Gasquet. The world no. 1, who hit two beautiful backhand winners down the line and a few fine volleys, was to serve at 1-2 in the second set when play was called. He opened the match with an ace, and ended the set with another.

Elsewhere, Martina Hingis won the first set against Olga Savchuk, 6-2. Kim Clijsters led Vera Zvonareva 5-4, with Clijsters to serve. No matches were completed.

***

Richard Williams made his first appearance at the All England Club yesterday morning, entering through the rear gate alone and with little fanfare. Life was treating him well, he said, if not the weather. As for his daughter Venus, the defending champion, Williams said he felt good about her chances. He revealed that she struggled with several injuries at the French Open, including an ankle sprain, a tender hamstring, and discomfort in her left wrist that prevented her from taking full swings on her backhand.

Venus lost in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros to 17-year-old Nicole Vaidisova, and looked out of sorts while doing it after playing increasingly better tennis in previous rounds. Mr. Williams said she is fit and ready for another title run here.