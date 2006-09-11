Four Fingers + Banana = Drubbing

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

After she won her second Grand Slam title on Saturday evening, Maria Sharapova arrived at her press conference on guard for a fight, and she got one. Why did your hitting partner hold up four fingers? Why the banana? What are he and your father, Yuri, signaling for you to do as they watch intently from your box?

“I thought this was supposed to be a positive interview,” the 19-year-old Russian said. “I just won a Grand Slam. The last thing I’m gonna talk about is some fingers or a banana, all right? I hope you got that one, thanks.”

Suffice to say, the young slugger did not win her second Grand Slam title with charm. But for all the Sharapova-bashing that circulated the Internet after the match, little attention was given to the cold, hard facts of her 6–4, 6–4 victory over Justine Henin-Hardenne. On this day, against an opponent who had owned her in four consecutive meetings and is known as a phenomenal competitor, Sharapova played flawlessly. Her victory was decisive and, by the middle of the first set, never in doubt.

It wasn’t pretty, or terribly memorable; few Sharapova matches are, at least not for their tennis. And even if Sharapova’s strategy was simple enough — serve well, strike first, and push Henin-Hardenne back until a short return presents itself for a thrashing — her execution was impeccable.

On first serves, Sharapova’s aim was true 72% of the time. She won 74% of those points, and 67% of points on her serve overall. After facing one break point in the second game of the match, and losing it, she didn’t face another. She controlled almost every point on her service games, and many of those when she returned.

Henin-Hardenne has greater athletic gifts than Sharapova (more quickness, more speed, more agility, better technique and touch around the net). There’s not doubt, however, that Sharapova’s fitness and footwork have improved. She’s less awkward when hitting on the run and noticeably more muscular than she was when she won Wimbledon in 2004.

Henin-Hardenne, a finalist in all four majors this year, knew what needed to be done on Saturday. She had to force Sharapova to lunge and stretch, and not give her time to set her feet. She couldn’t deliver. Sharapova moved too well, and hit too big, for Henin-Hardenne to control the rallies.

“I gave her too much time, you know, to organize her game,” Henin-Hardenne said. “I played too short. Not aggressive enough.”

Sharapova should not have received signals from her hitting partner, just as dozens of other players over the years should not have done the same. In the end, however, it’s a mild embarrassment, a small moment among many others where she has not behaved in the most sporting fashion. To think that a few hand signals might have figured into the outcome of this final is laughable. One needs a lot more than coaching to beat a player like Henin-Hardenne on such an important occasion.

For the first time in her career, Sharapova, like her or not, has shown that she has what it takes.