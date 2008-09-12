Giants, Jets End Talks With Company With Nazi Past

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NEWARK, N.J. — The New York Giants and New York Jets have canceled negotiations with a German insurance company that once had ties to the Nazis.

Allianz had been looking to buy naming rights to the new stadium being built in northern New Jersey.

The move was criticized by Jewish groups and Holocaust survivors. The company says it has atoned for its past history and should not be judged by its World War II record.

A statement from The New Meadowlands Stadium company said they are no longer in discussions with Allianz for a naming rights partnership. They say discussions are continuing with other potential partners for naming rights.

Allianz officials confirmed that talks have ended.