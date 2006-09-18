Giants Overcome 17-Point Deficit With OT Victory

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PHILADELPHIA — Eli Manning withstood relentless pressure, endured a pounding and still delivered the knockout punch in overtime.

Manning brought the Giants back from a 17-point deficit in the fourth-quarter and threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Plaxico Burress with 3:11 left in the extra period for a 30–24 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles yesterday.

“It was a huge win,” Manning said. “It wasn’t the prettiest one. It was downright ugly for us for a while. We couldn’t get anything going.”

On third-and-11 from the Eagles 31, Manning avoided a blitz and lofted a pass to Burress, who outjumped Sheldon Brown to make the catch and get in the end zone.

“I was tired. I was telling myself one more play,” Burress said. “There’s no place better to get a win than Philadelphia. It’s more gratifying to get a win here than anywhere else.”

Eagles safety Brian Dawkins appeared to outfight Visanthe Shiancoe for the ball on a second-down pass by Manning to make an interception during the winning drive. But the play was ruled a catch for New York’s tight end. Manning quickly ran off a play before the officials could replay it.

“From my vantage point, I had two hands on it and both feet down and then it carried over to his one arm,” Dawkins said. “Nothing you can do about it now.”

Dominated through the first three quarters, the Giants fought back and tied it on Jay Feely’s 35-yard field goal with 7 seconds left.

A week after his older brother, Peyton Manning, led Indianapolis to a 26-21 win over New York, Eli Manning survived eight sacks and threw for 371 yards and three TDs. He completed 31 of 43 passes with one interception.

“This one will be something to remember,” the Giants coach, Tom Coughlin, said.

Manning tossed a 22-yard TD pass to Amani Toomer with 3:28 left in regulation to cut the deficit to 24-21. After New York got the ball at its 20 with 56 seconds left and no timeouts remaining, Manning quickly drove the Giants to the Eagles 32. A personal foul penalty on defensive end Trent Cole moved the Giants 15 yards closer and set up Feely’s tying kick.

“After the first half, I never thought in a million years those guys would come back and beat us,” the Eagles’ middle linebacker, Jeremiah Trotter, said. “We have to take advantage of opportunities when we get a team down. We have to put our foot on their throat.”