Giants Sneak Past Cincinnati in Overtime, 26-23

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants are off to their best start since 2000, and a late play that was not reviewed in overtime may have helped.

John Carney kicked a 22-yard field goal with 8:39 left in the extra session and the Super Bowl champions overcame a strong effort by the winless Cincinnati Bengals for a 26-23 victory today.

The play that set up the winning kick was a 31-yard pass to Amani Toomer from Eli Manning down the left sideline. Did Toomer get both feet in bounds?