Giants Suspend Plaxico Burress for One Game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Super Bowl star Plaxico Burress was suspended for one game by the New York Giants today for an undisclosed violation of team rules.

General manager Jerry Reese and coach Tom Coughlin informed Burress of the suspension this morning before the team held a bye-week practice.

The suspension takes effect immediately, meaning Burress will miss the Giants (3-0) game against the Seattle Seahawks on October 5.

Burress was not immediately available for comment. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, did not immediately return a telephone call by The Associated Press for comment.

The Giants did not specify why Burress was suspended. FoxSports.com said that Burress did not show up for work on Monday and did not telephone or answer phone messages to explain his absence.

Giants spokesman Pat Hanlon said the team was not confirming or denying any reason for the suspension.

Burress, who caught the game-winning 13-yard touchdown pass in the final minute of the Giants’ 17-14 win over the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, will be allowed to return to team activities the day after the Seahawks game.

Burress was off to a great start this season with a team-high 18 catches for 259 yards and a touchdown.

The Giants signed Burress to a two-year contract extension that will bump his salary into the $7-million range over the next five years. The deal, which included $11 million in guaranteed money that will be paid this season, was signed just hours before the Giants kicked off the season on September 4 against the Washington Redskins.

Burress then caught 10 catches for 133 yards in a 16-7 win.

Burress was upset that the Giants had refused to negotiate his contract after the Super Bowl, and refused to practice during a mandatory minicamp in June. He was fined about $25,000.

Despite playing on a sprained right ankle all last season, Burress had a team-high 70 receptions for 1,025 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns. He added 18 catches for 221 yards in the postseason.

Burress caught 209 passes for 3,227 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first three seasons with the Giants, with all the touchdowns being thrown by Eli Manning.