Girardi Says Matsui Will Be Activated Tomorrow

Injured slugger Hideki Matsui is back with the Yankees and is likely to be activated Tuesday, when the club begins a six-game trip at Toronto.

Matsui had 15 at-bats during a simulated game at the Yankees’ spring training complex in Tampa, Fla., yesterday, facing left- and right-handed pitching. Manager Joe Girardi said the balky left knee that has derailed the rehab process several times seems to be holding up.

“Every time he would get to bat, it would just blow up, but it hasn’t this time,” Girardi said. “So far the knee is good and we’ll make a decision tomorrow,” when the team has a day off.

Out since June 27, Matsui homered Friday night for his only hit in a doubleheader for Class A Tampa. He went 1-for-3, including a line drive single to right, and a walk in his third rehab game for Tampa on Saturday night.

“I’m very happy, definitely happy, and the only thing left is do whatever I can to help the team,” Matsui said through a translator after his simulated game yesterday. “I’ll just have to try and see what happens, but I’m sure I’ll be able to help the team.”