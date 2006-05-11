Glavine, Mets Snap Phillies’ 9-Game Winning Streak

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PHILADELPHIA – Tom Glavine pitched seven strong innings and drove in a pair of runs to help the Mets beat Philadelphia 13-4 last night, snapping the Phillies’ nine-game winning streak.

The Mets pounded Phillies starter Cory Lidle (3-4) early, with eight play ers getting hits and all nine scoring while building a 10-0 lead through three innings. The NL East-leading Mets pushed their lead back to four games over the second-place Phillies, who were on their longest winning streak since a 13-game run in 1991.

Jose Reyes homered for the Mets, who bounced back from a 5-4 loss in the first game of the series on Tuesday to win for the 10th time in their last 14 games. All of their starters had at least one hit as the team finished with a season-high 17.

Glavine (5-2) cruised in winning his third straight start,allowing three runs, four hits, and striking out four. Even more impressive was the way the .188 career hitter swung the bat, with a tworun double in the third and a single up the middle in the fifth. He also walked on four pitches with two outs in the sixth.

The two hits gave him as many hits as he allowed to the Phillies at that point. Pat Burrell’s two-run homer in the fourth was his only mistake and that only cut the lead to 10-2.

It had been quite a turnaround for the Phillies, who got off to a 1-6 start and finished 10-14 in April. The winning streak began on April 30 with a 5-1 victory in Pittsburgh that avoided a three-game sweep against the woeful Pirates.

Lidle ran into a little bit of bad luck in his two-plus innings.Three of the eight runs he allowed were unearned because of two errors on first baseman Ryan Howard and one of his own.

Two of the errors led to two runs in the first and Paul Lo Duca added a tworun double in the second to make it 4-0. Then the Mets smashed the game open with a six-run third.

The Mets have homered in 14 straight games. Lo Duca finished with three RBI.

Three straight singles loaded the bases when Howard made a nifty pick of a hard Xavier Nady grounder, only to throw the ball into left field for a tworun error that made it 6-0. That was it for Lidle, who was booed off the mound.

Glavine then doubled in two runs and Reyes hit a two-run drive, his second, to make it 10-0.Glavine and Reyes each singled in the fifth and scored on Carlos Beltran’s double.

Howard added a solo shot in the seventh.

The Mets scored their most runs since beating Milwaukee 13-4 on April 13 and the Phillies allowed their most runs since St. Louis scored 13 on opening day.

Glavine became the 38th pitcher to reach 4,000 career innings on the mound.

Mets manager Willie Randolph said he will switch the rotation for this weekend’s series at Milwaukee. Right hander Jose Lima will now pitch Friday and fellow right hander Jeremi Gonzalez will pitch Saturday.