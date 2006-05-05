Glavine Toys With Pirates As Mets Sweep 2-Game Series

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Tom Glavine baffled the young Pittsburgh Pirates with a variety of offspeed pitches and Xavier Nady hit a three-run homer, leading the Mets to a 6-0 victory last night.

Nady drove in four runs and David Wright had four hits,a night after ending an 0-for-17 skid.

The NL East-leading Mets swept the two-game series and won for the seventh time in nine games. They are 10 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2000 season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. New York won the NL pennant that year.

Glavine (4-2) fanned 10, his second double-digit strikeout game in seven starts this year. He allowed three hits in seven innings for his 279th win and lowered his ERA to 1.94.

The 40-year-old left-hander was especially sharp early, retiring the first 12 Pirates in order, striking out seven. Then he pitched his way out of basesloaded jams in the fifth and sixth.

He got some breathing room in the seventh when Nady hit a three-run homer.Duaner Sanchez and Jorge Julio completed the four-hitter, New York’s second shutout this season. Sanchez pushed his scoreless streak to 22 innings dating to last year with the Dodgers – including 19 this season.

Mets pitchers struck out 14 Pirates for the second consecutive night. Pittsburgh dropped to 2-15 on the road and was held to three runs or fewer for the 16th time in 18 games.

Jason Bay broke up Glavine’s no-hit bid with a two-strike single to right leading off the fifth.

Glavine escaped trouble in the sixth when he got Wilson on a fly ball.

The Mets took the lead in the third against Maholm (1-4) when they loaded the bases with none out on singles by Paul Lo Duca and Wright sandwiched around a walk to Carlos Beltran.

Nady walked, forcing in the game’s first run. But Maholm recovered, retiring the next three batters to leave the bases loaded.

In the seventh, Lo Duca reached on a throwing error by third baseman Freddy Sanchez. He went to third on Bel tran’s single and scored on Wright’s single off reliever Salomon Torres. Nady then hit his seventh home run to center on a 2-0 pitch,breaking the game open.

After Cliff Floyd was hit by a pitch, he advanced on an infield out and scored on a single by pinch-hitter Jose Valentin.

***

YANKEES 10, D-RAYS 5 In St. Petersburg, Fla., Randy Johnson became the third pitcher in major league history with 4,400 strikeouts and Johnny Damon hit a grand slam as the Yankees sailed to a 10-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

With owner George Steinbrenner watching part of the game from his suite at Tropicana Field, the Yankees rallied three times to help Johnson end a threegame losing streak against the Devil Rays – the Big Unit’s third-longest skid against an opponent.

Alex Rodriguez drove in the go-ahead run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh. That came one pitch after Chad Orvella forced in the tying run by walking Jason Giambi.

Damon hit his fifth career grand slam in the eighth after the Yankees filled the bases against Dan Miceli on an error and two walks. Hideki Matsui hit a solo homer off Tampa Bay starter Doug Waechter in the second.

Johnson (5-2) became the third pitcher to reach the 4,400-strikeout plateau when he fanned Nick Green in the fourth inning. He trails Nolan Ryan (5,714) and Roger Clemens (4,502) on the career list.

The left-hander allowed five runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings, including Ty Wigginton’s two-run homer that gave Tampa Bay a 5-4 lead in the fifth. Johnson walked two and struck four to beat Tampa for the first time since he was with Seattle in 1998. The D-Rays had beaten him three straight times over six starts with Seattle, Arizona, and the Yankees.

The Yankees have trailed in each of their last 10 games, but have rallied to win seven of them.

Matsui hit his fourth homer of the season in the second, ending a stretch of 19 consecutive games without one.