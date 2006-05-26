Gonzalez Cut Following Mets’ Loss to Phillies

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Hopefully, Mets starter Jeremi Gonzalez enjoyed his time in the major leagues, because it didn’t last very long.

Gonzalez (7.71 ERA) allowed three runs in the first inning before settling down, allowing seven hits over six innings in his third start for the Mets, who were trying to complete a three game sweep of the Phillies but fell 5-3. Gonzalez was cut after the game to make room for Orlando Her nandez, acquired in a trade with Arizona on Wednesday.

Shane Victorino scored the go-ahead run for the Phillies in the seventh inning after working out a key walk and Brett Myers won for the first time in more than a month.

Gonzalez kept the Phillies in check after the first inning,and New York tied it in the second. Cliff Floyd led off with a double and went to third on Xavier Nady’s single. With the ball carrying well to right-center on an 80-degree afternoon, Jose Reyes tied it with a twoout homer, his fifth of the season.

“We wanted to sweep them. It didn’t happen,” said Carlos Beltran, who went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts after homering in each of the first two games.

Reyes also had a double and a single for the Mets, who had played five straight one-run games, going 4-1. They were seeking their first three-game sweep of the Phillies at home since 1997. New York did have a three-game sweep in Philadelphia in 2004.

“They opened the door for us, but we didn’t take advantage of those opportunities,” manager Willie Randolph said.

Victorino batted leadoff because slumping shortstop Jimmy Rollins was dropped from the top spot for the first time this season. Filling in for injured Aaron Rowand,the speedy center fielder reached base twice and is hitting .349 in 83 at-bats.

Chase Utley had four hits for the Phillies, who won for only the second time in nine tries and trimmed New York’s lead in the NL East to four games. Bobby Abreu and Ryan Howard each homered and drove in two runs.

“Today is big because it’s the Mets,” Phillies manager Charlie Manuel said. “They’re in first place in our division and we’re trying to stay with them.”

Tom Gordon got his first save since May 14 at Cincinnati and Utley went 4-for-5 in his first career four-hit game, disappointing an announced crowd of 51,365 packed with kids on school trips.

Myers (3-2) threw 119 pitches in seven innings, allowing eight hits and striking out six.

Before the game, the Mets traded for their second pitcher in as many days, acquiring left-hander Dave Williams from the Cincinnati Reds for a minor leaguer.

The Reds, who designated Williams for assignment on Saturday, also sent an undisclosed amount of cash to the Mets. Cincinnati got right-hander Robert Manuel in the deal.

Williams was 2-3 with a 7.20 ERA, including 16 strikeouts and 16 walks, in eight games for the Reds this season.