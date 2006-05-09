The New York Sun

Injured Rooney Named to English Squad

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LONDON – England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson selected injured Wayne Rooney and took an astonishing gamble on teenage Arsenal striker Theo Walcott when he named his provisional 23-man World Cup squad yesterday. Manchester United striker Rooney was included despite being a major doubt for the finals in Germany with a broken foot.

“I would be absolutely crazy if I didn’t pick Wayne Rooney when we still think it’s a possibility that he will play in the World Cup, I could never justify that,” Eriksson said.

Further surprises in Eriksson’s squad were two young wingers, the uncapped teenager Aaron Lennon and Stewart Downing, capped just once.

But Walcott’s inclusion was particularly shocking given that the teenager, who turned 17 in March, has yet to play for Arsenal’s first team since he joined from Southampton in January.

“It’s a big gamble, I know it’s a gamble, but it’s a nice one I think,” Eriksson said of his decision, which left no place for established Premier League strikers Jermain Defoe and Darren Bent.

Walcott was one of four named strikers, alongside Rooney, Michael Owen, and Peter Crouch. Owen is making a cautious comeback from a lengthy absence due to a broken foot.

Eriksson also included veteran defender Sol Campbell, who suffered a dip in quality this season, and his Arsenal teammate Ashley Cole, who has just returned from a series of lengthy injuries.

