Jags Pick Apart Jets in Ugly Rout

The Jacksonville Jaguars must have been in a hurry to end their two-game losing streak. The Jaguars scored touchdowns on four of their first five possessions, quickly rebounding from consecutive losses and beating the Jets 41–0 yesterday.

Maurice Drew ran for two touchdowns, Fred Taylor added another and Byron Leftwich capped the fast start with a 1-yard TD pass to George Wrighster. The Jets (2–3) provided plenty of help along the way. Chad Pennington threw two interceptions that Jacksonville (3–2) turned into touchdowns, Ben Graham had a punt blocked that resulted in a score and two questionable roughing the passer penalties made it even worse.

Pennington finished 10-of-17 for 71 yards. He was picked off three times and sacked three times. His friend and former college teammate fared much better in their third meeting. Leftwich was 9-of-20 for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Leftwich had the better supporting cast, too.Taylor ran 21 times for 111 yards, and Drew added 59 yards.

Brian Williams intercepted Pennington’s second pass of the game. Pennington rolled right and threw behind Laveranues Coles, who reached back with his right hand and tipped the ball to Williams. Taylor gained 37 yards on the next two plays, setting up Drew’s 6-yard scoring run.

After a three-and-out by the Jets, Jacksonville needed just six plays to extend the lead.Taylor’s 13-yard run up the middle gave the Jaguars 121 yards on 10 plays and a two-touchdown advantage.

Gerald Sensabaugh blocked a punt early in the second quarter and the Jaguars recovered at the 8-yard line. Three plays later, Drew scored from 4 yards out to make it 21–0.

Pennington’s next pass was intercepted by Terry Cousin, and Leftwich made the most of a short field. He found Wrighster in the left corner of the end zone to make it 28–0.

The Jaguars sealed the victory with a field goal and a touchdown on their first two possessions of the second half. Josh Scobee made a 43-yarder, then Leftwich found Reggie Williams across the middle for a 16-yard score — three plays after Pennington was intercepted for the third time.