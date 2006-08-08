James, Anthony Lead U.S. to Rout of Yao-Less China

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GUANGZHOU, China — With Yao Ming out with an injured left foot, China never had a chance against the powerful United States. LeBron James scored 22 points and Carmelo Anthony added 18 to lead the Americans to a 119–73 win over China yesterday.

“We are always going to be ready to play. The guys are bringing a lot of energy off the bench,” said James, who thrilled the capacity crowd in the southern Chinese city with several dunks on the fast break.”We are producing on the court and taking care of business. We just had our stuff.”

Yesterday’s victory was the second consecutive drubbing of an opponent by the United States, coming on top of last week’s 45-point win over Puerto Rico.

“I was happy in that we played very hard every second and we played unselfishly, and as long as we do those two things, we will continue to improve,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said.

China held America lead to five points after the first quarter, but the margin increased to 23 at halftime and 40 after three quarters.

China didn’t even have its best players. Besides Yao, NBA veteran Wang Zhizhi sat out with a torn ligament in his right knee. The other Chinese players struggled against the physically superior Americans. Yi Jianlian, a 6-foot-10-inch center considered China’s next NBA prospect, had 14 points, while Du Feng led the scoring for China with 18.

The American defense repeatedly stole the ball, and the Chinese were slipping and falling as they attempted to keep up with their faster opponents.

“Today we played against one of the best, maybe the best team in the world,” China’s Lithuanian-born coach, Jonas Kazlauskas, said. “It was really difficult for us, especially for those young boys on the court.”

Brad Miller was 5-for-5, including 3-for-3 from behind the 3-point line for the Americans, who are preparing for the world championships in Japan starting August 19.

The U.S.plays Brazil in Guangzhou today before flying to South Korea, while China travels to the eastern city of Nanjing for more exhibition games.