Jets’ Late Rally Falls Short As Mangini Loses to Mentor

Bill Belichick’s teams are known for playing hard until the end. That philosophy has rubbed off on Eric Mangini. The student gave the teacher a scare, but Belichick’s New England Patriots held off a late rally by Mangini’s New York Jets for a 24–17 victory yesterday. New England (2–0) took a 24–0 lead on touchdown runs by Corey Dillon and Laurence Maroney, and a TD catch by Chad Jackson. But the Jets stormed back in the second half. Jerricho Cotchery and Laveranues Coles each made brilliant touchdowns, Mike Nugent kicked a 42-yard field goal and Jonathan Vilma blocked a late field-goal attempt to give the Jets (1–1) one last chance in their home opener.

After getting the ball at the 9 with 1:05 left and the crowd at Giants Stadium on its feet, Chad Pennington led New York to its 45. But a long pass down the right sideline to Justin McCareins was intercepted byTedy Bruschi, ending the comeback hopes.

Mangini was New England’s defensive backs coach under Belichick from 2000-04, and served as defensive coordinator last season before becoming head coach of the Jets. Mangini, who said he hadn’t spoken to Belichick in some time, talked about how much he learned while helping lead the Patriots to three Super Bowl titles.

It showed yesterday as the Jets, looking flat after an opening-week victory at Tennessee, made a game of it in the second half.

Cotchery made a brilliant 71-yard run with a reception to make it 24–7 in the third quarter.

Pennington scrambled and his long pass down the right sideline went to Cotchery. He turned, backpedaled and leaped for the ball near the Patriots 30, then was hit hard by Chad Scott and fell on top of Eugene Wilson’s back. Hearing no whistle, Cotchery popped up and ran into the end zone.

Belichick challenged the play, but the referees ruled only Cotchery’s hand touched the ground and the score stood.

On New England’s next drive, Brady’s deep pass down the middle for Doug Gabriel was intercepted by David Barrett. The Jets, using the no-huddle, took over at their 19 and moved with a series of short passes and runs, plus an unnecessary roughness penalty on Vince Wilfork. From New England’s 46, Pennington threw a short pass across the middle to Coles.

The veteran made a cut outside, causing Wilson to fall, and then cut inside, eluding a sliding tackle attempt by Ellis Hobbs and leaving a host of Patriots on the ground. Coles sped into the end zone to make it 24–14 with 50 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Jets’ defense then recovered a fumble by Brady when safety Kerry Rhodes blitzed and hit Brady’s right arm. Bryan Thomas got the ball and Nugent, who missed two field goals and an extra-point in the opener, kicked a 42-yarder to make it 24–17.

Dillon’s 1-yard touchdown run gave the Patriots a 7-0 lead and capped an 11-play, 82-yard drive that last nearly six minutes on New England’s second possession.

Gostkowski kicked a 20-yard field goal to make it 10-0, capping a 12-yard, 87-yard drive.

With just over a minute left in the half, Ben Graham shanked a punt, sending the ball 10 yards into the left sideline. Brady completed a 14-yard pass to Troy Brown, and Ben Watson had a 23-yard catch two plays later.On the next play, Brady hit Jackson for a 13-yard touchdown with 47 seconds left.

Maroney had a 1-yard TD run left in the third quarter to make it 24–0.