Armstrong Ends Retirement To Return to Tour De France

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

AUSTIN, Texas — Lance Armstrong is getting back on his bike, determined to win an eighth Tour de France.

Armstrong’s return from cancer to win the Tour a record seven consecutive times made him a hero to cancer patients worldwide and elevated cycling to an unprecedented level in America.

The Tour “is the intention,” Armstrong’s spokesman, Mark Higgins, told The Associated Press, “but we’ve got some homework to do over there.”

Added Armstrong’s lawyer and longtime confidant, Bill Stapleton: “We’re not going to try to win second place.”