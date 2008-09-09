The New York Sun

Join
National

Armstrong Ends Retirement To Return to Tour De France

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
JIM VERTUNO
JIM VERTUNO

AUSTIN, Texas — Lance Armstrong is getting back on his bike, determined to win an eighth Tour de France.

Armstrong’s return from cancer to win the Tour a record seven consecutive times made him a hero to cancer patients worldwide and elevated cycling to an unprecedented level in America.

The Tour “is the intention,” Armstrong’s spokesman, Mark Higgins, told The Associated Press, “but we’ve got some homework to do over there.”

Added Armstrong’s lawyer and longtime confidant, Bill Stapleton: “We’re not going to try to win second place.”

JIM VERTUNO
JIM VERTUNO

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use