Leg Injuries Claim Floyd, Damon

Mets outfielder Cliff Floyd went on the disabled list yesterday for the 10th time in his major league career, sidelined because of tendinitis in his left Achilles’ tendon.

The NL East-leading Mets purchased the contract of outfielder Michael Tucker from Triple-A Norfolk.

The 33-year-old Floyd left Saturday’s game against Philadelphia after aggravating the injury. He pinch-hit in Tuesday night’s 3–2 win over San Diego and grounded out.

Floyd had hoped to be back in the lineup this week. Before last night’s game, in fact, Mets manager Willie Randolph said he did not think Floyd would go on the 15-day DL.

Instead, Endy Chavez took Floyd’s usual spot in left field. A day earlier, the Mets claimed outfielder Ricky Ledee off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Floyd is hitting .245 with 10 home runs and 36 RBI. He was on the disabled list in June because of a sprained left ankle.

In Chicago, Yankees center fielder Johnny Damon left last night’s game with the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning because of stiffness in his right groin.

Damon, who led off the game with a triple, was replaced in center field by Bobby Abreu, who started the game in right. The Yankees moved first baseman Craig Wilson to right and inserted Andy Phillips at first base in Damon’s leadoff spot in the lineup.