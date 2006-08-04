Lidle Makes Solid Debut As Yanks Rout Jays

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Cory Lidle pitched six effective innings in his first start with the Yankees and Jason Giambi hit a three-run homer to help New York beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8–1 yesterday for its fourth straight win.

Lidle allowed one run and four hits on a steamy afternoon at Yankee Stadium in his first outing since being acquired from the Phillies on Sunday. New York sent four minor league prospects to Philadelphia for Lidle and right fielder Bobby Abreu, who had three hits and is 5-for-13 in three games since joining his new club.

Giambi also hit an RBI double during New York’s three-run sixth that made it 8-1. Craig Wilson, acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, added a two-run single.

Toronto’s Ryan Roberts homered for his first major league hit.The Blue Jays lost their season-high fifth in a row and fell 8 1/2 games behind the AL East-leading Yankees.

Lidle struck out five and walked two to win his fifth consecutive start and continue New York’s string of strong pitching performances. Yankees starters allowed two runs in 19 innings in the three-game sweep of the Blue Jays, who entered play Thursday with a major league-best .292 team batting average.

The Yankees made Lidle’s debut easier with three runs in the first inning. Derek Jeter hit a one-out single off Shaun Marcum to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, tying his season high. Alex Rodriguez walked and Giambi hit Marcum’s first pitch into the bleachers in right-center for his 31st homer.

Lidle (1–0) worked out of a basesloaded jam in the second and retired seven in a row before Roberts homered with two outs in the fifth.

The gametime temperature was 97 degrees as much of the East and Midwest continued to deal with a stifling heat wave.The Yankees offered free water at various points throughout the stadium, opened some air-conditioned suites to use as cooling rooms and aired public address announcements from manager Joe Torre and pitcher Mike Mussina urging fans to stay hydrated.

MARLINS 4, METS 1 Miguel Cabrera’s three-run double broke a tie with two outs in the eighth inning, and Dontrelle Willis earned his first victory since July 7 as the Florida Marlins beat the New York Mets 4–1 last night.

Willis (7–8) retired the side in order only once but outdueled Pedro Martinez, limiting New York to an unearned run in eight innings

Florida’s Mike Jacobs broke a scoreless tie with a two-out homer in the sixth, his 15th. New York scored an unearned run in the seventh.

Miguel Olivo singled off Aaron Heilman (1–4) to start the eighth and advanced on a sacrifice. Hanley Ramirez and Jacobs walked to load the bases.

Cabrera then pulled a pitch into the corner, and all three runners scored. Jacobs was safe at the plate when he kicked the ball out of catcher Paul Lo Duca’s glove.

Florida won the series 2–1,and Willis improved to 10–2 against the Mets. He allowed seven hits and three walks but was helped by three double plays.

Joe Borowski pitched a perfect ninth for his 22nd save in 25 chances.

Martinez, making his second start after missing a month with an inflamed right hip, pitched six innings before he departed for a pinch-hitter trailing 1-0. He gave up four hits, walked none, struck out nine and threw 100 pitches.