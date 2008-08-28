Listless Yankees Fall Flat in Boston Rout

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Jason Bay drove in four runs, Dustin Pedroia hit a grand slam and the Boston Red Sox routed the listless Yankees 11-3 on last night, putting an emphatic dent in New York’s dwindling playoff chances.

Paul Byrd beat the Yankees in a crucial game for the second consecutive year, and David Ortiz reached base four times for the second straight night.

Pedroia’s first career slam capped a seven-run eighth inning and sent hordes of booing Yankees fans shuffling toward the exits. With co-chairman Hank Steinbrenner in attendance, New York dropped seven games behind Boston, which leads the AL wild-card race by 2.5 games over Minnesota.

The Red Sox remained 3.5 games behind first-place Tampa Bay in the AL East.

In a game they needed badly, the injury-depleted Yankees gave the ball to Sidney Ponson (7-5). He lasted 4.2 innings and dropped to 3-13 with a 6.95 ERA in 22 starts against the Red Sox.

Boston will try for a three-game sweep Thursday with lefty Jon Lester on the mound against 16-game winner Mike Mussina.

Byrd (9-11) stymied New York’s struggling hitters with floaters and soft stuff, just as he did last October when the right-hander won at Yankee Stadium to clinch a first-round playoff series for Cleveland.

Still using his old-fashioned windup, Byrd allowed two runs and five hits in six innings. He struck out five and improved to 2-1 in three starts since Boston acquired him from the Indians this month.

Byrd has won six of his last seven starts following a five-game losing streak.

Also a Red Sox newcomer, Bay hit a two-run double in the first and an RBI triple in the eighth when Boston battered relievers Jose Veras and David Robertson.