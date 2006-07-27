Maine Silences Cubs, Makes Case for Regular Rotation Slot

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The Mets pulled out another gritty win behind rookie John Maine, who is making a strong bid for a regular spot in the rotation.

Jose Valentin hit an RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning, and New York edged the Chicago Cubs 1–0 yesterday to snap a three-game skid.

“These are the games that turn good teams into great teams,” Mets third baseman David Wright said. “Great teams dig down deep in games like this.”

Maine tossed seven innings of threehit ball (all soft singles). He matched zeros with oft-injured All-Star Mark Prior, who threw 5.2 hitless innings before departing after 103 pitches.

Prior and reliever Will Ohman held the NL East-leading Mets without a hit for six innings beforeValentin blooped a one-out single to center off Roberto Novoa in the seventh.

Jose Reyes hit a clean single to left off Scott Eyre with one out in the eighth.

Carlos Beltran singled with two outs in the 10th off ex-Met Glendon Rusch (3–8), and Carlos Delgado followed with a cue-shot double past third.

After Wright was intentionally walked to load the bases, Valentin lined a 1–2 pitch to center, giving the Mets 15 wins in their final at-bat this year.

The 36-year-old Valentin was signed last off-season to be a role player. But he’s been an extremely pleasant surprise since assuming the everyday job at second base.

“I’ve got something to prove here,” he said, “not just to the players, but to the coaches and the manager and the front office.”

Aaron Heilman (1–3) worked a scoreless inning for the win.

After allowing eight runs in each of its previous three games, New York got an outstanding performance on the mound from Maine — again.

Willie Randolph went to the mound during the sixth and challenged Maine to get out of a jam and finish strong. The right-hander responded.

“He really showed me a lot,” Beltran said. “He’s got a good fastball.”

Maine matched a career high with seven strikeouts and extended his scoreless streak to 17 innings since July 8 against Florida. Still, with Pedro Martinez ready to come off the disabled list, Randolph would not guarantee Maine a start on the upcoming road trip. “We’ll see,” Randolph said. “He needs to solidify a spot. Seventeen scoreless innings for him right now, that’s good.” Maine was coming off a four-hit shutout against Houston last Friday.

“It’s more of a confidence thing,” he said. “Before, I thought I had to make the perfect pitch in every situation.”