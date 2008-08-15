The New York Sun

Majewski Wins Shot Put for Poland

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
BEIJING — Tomasz Majewski of Poland won the men’s shot put with a career best 70 feet, 6 1/2 inches, upsetting a strong field to claim the first track and field gold medal at the Beijing Olympics.

Majewski led the eight men advancing to the last three rounds Friday and produced his best mark with the next throw — 21 1/3 inches better than his pre-competition personal best.

Christian Cantwell, the two-time world indoor champion, moved into second place at 61 feet, 2 1/2 inches — the only American to get a medal in what his team had hoped would be a 1-2-3 U.S. finish.

Andrei Mikhnevich of Belarus collected bronze at 69 feet, 3/4 inches.

Reese Hoffa, the reigning world champion, finished seventh at 67 feet, 4 1/4 inches and his U.S. teammate Adam Nelson, the two-time Olympic silver medalist, did not register a mark in the final after three fouls.

