Martinez, Mets Survive Piazza’s Two Homers

Mike Piazza tipped his helmet to Pedro Martinez, then teed off against him.

Piazza hit two more home runs off his former Mets teammate, even drawing an extremely rare curtain call on the road, but fell just short of a go-ahead shot last night and New York escaped with a 4–3 win over the San Diego Padres and their second straight one-run victory.

Jose Reyes was in the middle of the Mets’ fourth straight victory, lining a leadoff double before scoring in the first inning and hitting an RBI single and stealing a base the next inning.

Staked to a 4–0 lead, Martinez (9–4) cruised. A day after Piazza was showered with ovations in his return to Shea Stadium, Martinez joined the 49,979 fans in paying homage to the former Mets star.

Martinez stepped off the mound and tipped his hat when Piazza first came to bat. Piazza responded with a similar gesture of respect — remember, they weren’t so friendly a few years ago when Martinez nailed him with a pitch while playing for the Boston Red Sox.

This time, Piazza did all the hitting. His two solo shots gave him six career home runs off Martinez, the most by anyone off the ace.

Piazza got the curtain call after his first homer and received a smattering of boos when he rounded the bases after his second shot.

Martinez allowed only three hits, but with Piazza coming up, he was pulled after issuing a pair of walks with one out in the eighth.Piazza is 10-for-26 lifetime against Martinez.

Martinez earned his 206th career victory.

Aaron Heilman relieved and Piazza made a bid for a three-run homer, yet his high drive was caught by Carlos Beltran in front of the center-field wall.

Josh Barfield hit a solo home run in the ninth against Billy Wagner, who held on for his 26th save in 31 chances.

Clay Hensley (7–9) lasted six innings and gave up nine hits. Jose Valentin and Endy Chavez hit RBI singles in the third that made it 4–0.

Piazza again was a fan favorite, at least for a while. He drew a cheer after throwing out Chavez trying to steal.

Piazza has 18 home runs this season, most among major league catchers. He has 415 career homers, moving past Darrell Evans into 39th place, and 37 multihomer games.

Jorge Posada and Ryan Klesko each have four home runs off Martinez.They had been tied with Piazza, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Ricky Ledee, claimed by the Mets on waivers from the Dodgers a day earlier, grounded out as a pinch-hitter.

The Mets scored their 100th first-inning run of the season, most in the major leagues.