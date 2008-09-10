Merriman Pulls Plug on Season, Will Have Surgery

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SAN DIEGO — Star outside linebacker Shawne Merriman pulled the plug on his 2008 season yesterday when he told the San Diego Chargers he’ll have surgery on the two torn ligaments in his left knee.

The loss of Merriman, whose hard hits earned him the nickname “Lights Out,” is a big one for a team that has Super Bowl expectations. Merriman’s decision came two days after he barely resembled the player who had an NFL-high 39 1/2 sacks in the past three seasons and played in three straight Pro Bowls.

Merriman didn’t immediately return e-mails and telephone calls seeking comment.

“Shawne informed me he did not feel right and thought it best to shut it down,” Chargers general manager A.J. Smith said in a statement. “The road to winning the AFC West just got more difficult, but not impossible. Nothing is impossible. Shawne is a great player and an inspirational leader. He will be missed. We wish him a successful surgery and a speedy recovery.”

Merriman had only two tackles in a shocking 26-24 loss to Carolina at home on Sunday.