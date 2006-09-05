Met Bats Go Quiet As Braves Try To Stay In NL Hunt

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Chuck James pitched one-hit ball for eight neat innings, shutting down the Mets and leading the Atlanta Braves to a 5–0 victory last night.

James also scored twice and got his first hit of the season. Helped by a string of strong defensive plays, he allowed only a second-inning single off the left-field fence to David Wright, who was thrown out at second by Matt Diaz on the play.

Adam LaRoche and Edgar Renteria each drove in two runs for the Braves, trying to stay within striking distance of the NL wild card. But they’re 18 1/2 games behind first-place New York in the NL East, leaving them with virtually no chance of winning their 15th straight division title.

Atlanta took advantage of a season-high seven walks by Steve Trachsel (14–6) and gave manager Bobby Cox his 2,158th win, which moved him ahead of Hall of Famer Bucky Harris for fifth place on the career list.

With the Braves coming off consecutive double-headers in Philadelphia, James (8–3) gave most of the bullpen a rest. The 24-year-old rookie walked three and struck out one in winning his fourth consecutive decision.

He was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the ninth, denying the left-hander a chance at his first career complete game. He threw 108 pitches, 64 for strikes, in his 13th big league start.

It was a big turnaround against the Mets for James. He lasted only one inning in a July 30 start against New York, giving up a career-worst seven runs and seven hits in a 10–6 loss.

Macay McBride struck out all three batters in the ninth to finish Atlanta’s fifth shutout this season.The Mets, who didn’t manage a base-runner Sunday until the seventh inning against Houston ace Roy Oswalt, were blanked for the sixth time.

Missing center fielder Carlos Beltran (bruised left knee) for the second consecutive day, New York lost for only the fourth time in 17 games overall.

James’s bunt single in a two-run third was his first hit this season after going 0-for-23. He scored on LaRoche’s sacrifice fly after Renteria’s RBI single.

Trachsel walked four in the fifth, including Brian McCann with the bases loaded — ending the right-hander’s night. LaRoche had a run-scoring single earlier in the inning to drive in James, who led off with a walk.

Renteria added an RBI double in the ninth off Roberto Hernandez.

Trachsel gave up four runs — three earned — and four hits in 4 1/3 innings. He also walked seven on August 31, 2004, against Florida.

Trachsel was 12–1 in his last 15 starts despite a 5.21 ERA during that stretch.